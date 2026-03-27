Iowa State vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones (29-7) and the No. 6 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-11) playing on Friday at United Center. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Game time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Iowa State vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (60.1%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Friday's Iowa State-Tennessee spread (Iowa State -4.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

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Iowa State vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 22-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tennessee has covered 17 times in 35 matchups with a spread this year.

Iowa State (19-10) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (65.5%) than Tennessee (1-1) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

Against the spread, the Cyclones have fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Volunteers have performed better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than away (4-6-0) this year.

Iowa State vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 29 games this year and has walked away with the win 24 times (82.8%) in those games.

The Cyclones have a win-loss record of 22-3 when favored by -196 or better by bookmakers this year.

Tennessee has won three of the six games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 66.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Iowa State was the 34th-ranked team in the nation (80.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 61st (68.3 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Iowa State was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds (32.7 per game) last season. It was 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3 per game).

Iowa State was 77th in the country in assists (15 per game) last year.

Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last year.

Tennessee scored 74 points per game last year (167th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well defensively, surrendering only 63.1 points per game (10th-best).

Tennessee ranked 13th-best in the country by allowing just 27.5 rebounds per game. It ranked 105th in college basketball by grabbing 33.2 rebounds per contest.

Last season Tennessee ranked 61st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.4 per game.

Tennessee committed 9.6 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

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