Iowa State vs Kansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Iowa State Cyclones (17-3, 7-2 Big 12) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (9-11, 3-6 Big 12) after winning nine home games in a row.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (94.6%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Iowa State-Kansas State spread (Iowa State -14.5) or total (143.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Kansas State is 10-10-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State (4-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 14.5 points or more this season (50%) than Kansas State (1-0) does as a 14.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Cyclones have played worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and four times in six road games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 5-5-0 ATS on their home court and 3-3-0 on the road.

Against the spread, in conference games, Iowa State is 8-2-0 this year.

Kansas State's Big 12 record against the spread is 7-2-0.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those games.

The Cyclones have not lost in three games this year when favored by -1587 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas State has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Kansas State has gone 1-7 in those games.

The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +860 or longer.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +344 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.2 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Curtis Jones' team-leading 18.1 points per game ranks 63rd in the nation.

Kansas State's +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.3 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (148th in college basketball).

David N'Guessan's 12.3 points per game leads Kansas State and ranks 610th in the nation.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by 6.4 boards on average. They collect 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 76th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28 per outing.

Joshua Jefferson paces the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball play).

The 30 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 303rd in college basketball, 1.8 fewer than the 31.8 their opponents pull down.

Coleman Hawkins' 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 149th in the nation.

Iowa State ranks 20th in college basketball with 105.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th in college basketball defensively with 83.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats' 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 197th in college basketball, and the 91.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 172nd in college basketball.

