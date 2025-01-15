Iowa State vs Kansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

The Iowa State Cyclones (14-1, 4-0 Big 12) take an 11-game win streak into a home matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1 Big 12), winners of three straight.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (72.2%)

Iowa State vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 10-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has compiled a 9-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (14-4-0) last season than they did in road tilts (7-3-0).

The Jayhawks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). Away, it is .500 (2-2-0).

Iowa State has beaten the spread five times in five conference games.

Kansas has covered the spread three times in four Big 12 games.

Iowa State vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been named as the moneyline favorite eight times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -255 or better.

Kansas has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Jayhawks have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 71.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +305 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (45th in college basketball).

Curtis Jones' 17.3 points per game lead Iowa State and rank 97th in the nation.

Kansas outscores opponents by 15.2 points per game (posting 77.3 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and conceding 62.1 per outing, 12th in college basketball) and has a +228 scoring differential.

Hunter Dickinson paces Kansas, putting up 15.8 points per game (192nd in college basketball).

The 34.0 rebounds per game the Cyclones average rank 104th in the nation, and are 6.3 more than the 27.7 their opponents pull down per contest.

Joshua Jefferson paces the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball play).

The Jayhawks pull down 36.1 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Dickinson tops the team with 10.5 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball).

Iowa State averages 108.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball), while giving up 82.9 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball).

The Jayhawks put up 99.6 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball), while conceding 80.0 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

