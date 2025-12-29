Iowa State vs Houston Christian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Iowa State Cyclones (12-0) hope to continue a 12-game winning streak when they host the Houston Christian Huskies (5-7) on December 29, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Houston Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Houston Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (98.5%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Iowa State (-36.5) versus Houston Christian on Monday. The over/under has been set at 145.5 points for this game.

Iowa State vs. Houston Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston Christian is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread last season, the Cyclones fared worse at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Huskies have performed better at home (2-1-0) than away (3-3-0).

Iowa State vs. Houston Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Iowa State was the 34th-ranked team in the nation (80.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 61st (68.3 points conceded per game).

Last season, Iowa State was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds (32.7 per game) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3).

At 15 assists per game last season, Iowa State was 77th in the country.

Iowa State was 232nd in the nation in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last season.

While Houston Christian ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last season with 66 (13th-worst), it ranked 87th in college basketball with 69.4 points given up per contest.

Houston Christian pulled down only 28.5 rebounds per game (24th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Houston Christian averaged just 10.9 assists per game, which ranked 14th-worst in college basketball.

Last year Houston Christian averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

