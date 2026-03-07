Iowa State vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6 Big 12) on March 7, 2026 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (87.6%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Iowa State-Arizona State spread (Iowa State -15.5) or total (149.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Arizona State has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

When the spread is set as 15.5 or more this season, Iowa State (5-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Arizona State (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Cyclones have covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%). They have covered eight times in 16 games at home and five times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Sun Devils have been better against the spread at home (10-5-0) than on the road (5-5-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Iowa State is 9-8-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, Arizona State is 11-6-0 this season.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have been a -2000 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Arizona State has won 42.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (8-11).

The Sun Devils have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +980 or longer without claiming a victory.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 95.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +476 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.6 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Milan Momcilovic's team-leading 17 points per game ranks 158th in college basketball.

Arizona State puts up 77.6 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per outing (282nd in college basketball). It has a 0 scoring differential.

Moe Odum paces Arizona State, scoring 17.3 points per game (135th in college basketball).

The Cyclones average 32.5 rebounds per game (145th in college basketball) while conceding 28.4 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 113th in college basketball action.

The Sun Devils are 290th in the nation at 29.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 32.5 their opponents average.

Massamba Diop leads the Sun Devils with six rebounds per game (280th in college basketball).

Iowa State's 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 85.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 13th in college basketball.

The Sun Devils rank 196th in college basketball with 97.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 245th defensively with 97.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

