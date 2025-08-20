2025 Iowa Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 30, the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2025 season commences with a matchup versus Albany, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Hawkeyes' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Iowa 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Albany Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Iowa State Sept. 6 - Cyclones (-2.5) 44.5 3 UMass Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Rutgers Sept. 19 - - - 5 Indiana Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Wisconsin Oct. 11 - - - 8 Penn State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Iowa 2025 Schedule Insights

Iowa is playing the 13th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

The Hawkeyes are playing the 26th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

According to its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (70), Iowa has the sixth-toughest conference schedule in college football.

The Hawkeyes' schedule in 2025 features eight returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Iowa has a schedule that features eight games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (four of those teams won nine or more games and one of them had three or fewer wins).

Iowa Betting Insights (2024)

Iowa won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Hawkeyes games.

Iowa won 70% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (7-3).

