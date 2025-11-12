Indiana vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Indiana vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-10000) | Wisconsin: (+2200)
- Spread: Indiana: -29.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +29.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Indiana vs Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Indiana has six wins in 10 games against the spread this season.
- Indiana has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 29.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of 10 Indiana games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.
- Wisconsin has beaten the spread four times in nine games.
- Wisconsin has covered every time (1-0) as a 29.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- Two Wisconsin games (of nine) have gone over the point total this year.
Indiana vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (96.6%)
Indiana vs Wisconsin Point Spread
Wisconsin is a 29.5-point underdog against Indiana. Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, and Indiana is -110.
Indiana vs Wisconsin Over/Under
The Indiana-Wisconsin matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Indiana vs Wisconsin Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Indiana vs. Wisconsin reveal Indiana as the favorite (-10000) and Wisconsin as the underdog (+2200).
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Indiana
|44.5
|1
|12.1
|3
|51.9
|10
|Wisconsin
|12.6
|134
|22.3
|44
|42.8
|9
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
