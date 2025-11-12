Indiana vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Indiana vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (-10000) | Wisconsin: (+2200)

Indiana: (-10000) | Wisconsin: (+2200) Spread: Indiana: -29.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +29.5 (-110)

Indiana: -29.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +29.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Indiana vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

Indiana has six wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Indiana has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 29.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 10 Indiana games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

Wisconsin has beaten the spread four times in nine games.

Wisconsin has covered every time (1-0) as a 29.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Two Wisconsin games (of nine) have gone over the point total this year.

Indiana vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hoosiers win (96.6%)

Indiana vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Wisconsin is a 29.5-point underdog against Indiana. Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, and Indiana is -110.

Indiana vs Wisconsin Over/Under

The Indiana-Wisconsin matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Indiana vs Wisconsin Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Indiana vs. Wisconsin reveal Indiana as the favorite (-10000) and Wisconsin as the underdog (+2200).

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 44.5 1 12.1 3 51.9 10 Wisconsin 12.6 134 22.3 44 42.8 9

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

