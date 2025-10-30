Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Indiana Hoosiers face the Maryland Terrapins.
Indiana vs Maryland Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-3030) | Maryland: (+1300)
- Spread: Indiana: -21.5 (-115) | Maryland: +21.5 (-105)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Indiana vs Maryland Betting Trends
- Indiana is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 21.5-point or better favorites, Indiana is 3-2.
- There have been five Indiana games (of eight) that went over the total this year.
- Maryland has five wins in seven contests against the spread this year.
- A pair of Maryland seven games in 2025 have hit the over.
Indiana vs Maryland Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (94.6%)
Indiana vs Maryland Point Spread
Maryland is a 21.5-point underdog against Indiana. Maryland is -105 to cover the spread, and Indiana is -115.
Indiana vs Maryland Over/Under
An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Indiana-Maryland on Nov. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Indiana vs Maryland Moneyline
The Indiana vs Maryland moneyline has Indiana as a -3030 favorite, while Maryland is a +1300 underdog.
Indiana vs. Maryland Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Indiana
|45.4
|3
|10.9
|3
|52.3
|8
|Maryland
|28.3
|86
|17.3
|13
|50.8
|7
Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Stadium: SECU Stadium
