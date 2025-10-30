FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Indiana Hoosiers face the Maryland Terrapins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana vs Maryland Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Indiana: (-3030) | Maryland: (+1300)
  • Spread: Indiana: -21.5 (-115) | Maryland: +21.5 (-105)
  • Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Maryland Betting Trends

  • Indiana is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Against the spread as 21.5-point or better favorites, Indiana is 3-2.
  • There have been five Indiana games (of eight) that went over the total this year.
  • Maryland has five wins in seven contests against the spread this year.
  • A pair of Maryland seven games in 2025 have hit the over.

Indiana vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (94.6%)

Indiana vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is a 21.5-point underdog against Indiana. Maryland is -105 to cover the spread, and Indiana is -115.

Indiana vs Maryland Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Indiana-Maryland on Nov. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Indiana vs Maryland Moneyline

The Indiana vs Maryland moneyline has Indiana as a -3030 favorite, while Maryland is a +1300 underdog.

Indiana vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Indiana45.4310.9352.38
Maryland28.38617.31350.87

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: College Park, Maryland
  • Stadium: SECU Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Indiana vs. Maryland analysis on FanDuel Research.

Check out even more in-depth Indiana vs. Maryland analysis on FanDuel Research.

