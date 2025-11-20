Illinois vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.

Illinois vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Illinois: (-315) | Wisconsin: (+250)

Illinois: (-315) | Wisconsin: (+250) Spread: Illinois: -7.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +7.5 (-110)

Illinois: -7.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +7.5 (-110) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Illinois vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

Illinois has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

Illinois' ATS record as 7.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-0.

There have been five Illinois games (of 10) that hit the over this season.

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 5-5-0 this year.

Wisconsin has an ATS record of 4-2 as 7.5-point underdogs or greater.

Two Wisconsin games (of 10) have hit the over this year.

Illinois vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (74.8%)

Illinois vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Wisconsin is the underdog by 7.5 points against Illinois. Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -110.

Illinois vs Wisconsin Over/Under

Illinois versus Wisconsin, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 40.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Illinois vs Wisconsin Moneyline

The Illinois vs Wisconsin moneyline has Illinois as a -315 favorite, while Wisconsin is a +250 underdog.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Illinois 32.2 40 23.9 65 55.3 10 Wisconsin 12.0 135 23.2 53 42.9 10

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

