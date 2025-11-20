Illinois vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.
College football's Saturday slate includes the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.
Illinois vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Illinois: (-315) | Wisconsin: (+250)
- Spread: Illinois: -7.5 (-110) | Wisconsin: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Illinois vs Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Illinois has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.
- Illinois' ATS record as 7.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-0.
- There have been five Illinois games (of 10) that hit the over this season.
- Against the spread, Wisconsin is 5-5-0 this year.
- Wisconsin has an ATS record of 4-2 as 7.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Two Wisconsin games (of 10) have hit the over this year.
Illinois vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Illini win (74.8%)
Illinois vs Wisconsin Point Spread
Wisconsin is the underdog by 7.5 points against Illinois. Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -110.
Illinois vs Wisconsin Over/Under
Illinois versus Wisconsin, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 40.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Illinois vs Wisconsin Moneyline
The Illinois vs Wisconsin moneyline has Illinois as a -315 favorite, while Wisconsin is a +250 underdog.
Illinois vs. Wisconsin Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Illinois
|32.2
|40
|23.9
|65
|55.3
|10
|Wisconsin
|12.0
|135
|23.2
|53
|42.9
|10
Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
