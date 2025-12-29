Illinois vs Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Southern Jaguars (4-8) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) on December 29, 2025 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Southern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (98.9%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Monday's Illinois-Southern spread (Illinois -31.5) or total (164.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Southern has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Fighting Illini fared better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

Last season, the Jaguars were 4-5-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, they were 9-9-0 ATS (.500).

Illinois vs. Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois was the ninth-best team in the country in points scored (83.6 per game) and 263rd in points conceded (74.8) last season.

On the boards, Illinois was best in college basketball in rebounds (39.7 per game) last year. It was 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1 per game).

At 14.9 assists per game last year, Illinois was 83rd in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Illinois was 215th in the nation in committing them (11.4 per game) last season. It was second-worst in forcing them (8.5 per game).

On offense, Southern posted 74.8 points per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 68.3 points per contest on defense (61st-ranked).

Southern averaged 34.8 rebounds per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Southern averaged 13 dimes per game, which ranked them 219th in the country.

Southern ranked ninth-best in college basketball by forcing 14.7 turnovers per game. It ranked 259th in college basketball by averaging 12 turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!