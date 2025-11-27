Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Illinois Fighting Illini are up against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Illinois vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Illinois: (-260) | Northwestern: (+210)

Illinois: (-260) | Northwestern: (+210) Spread: Illinois: -6.5 (-122) | Northwestern: +6.5 (100)

Illinois: -6.5 (-122) | Northwestern: +6.5 (100) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Illinois vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Illinois' record against the spread is 7-4-0.

Illinois' ATS record as 6.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-1.

Illinois has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Northwestern's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-4-0.

Northwestern has an ATS record of 4-1 as 6.5-point underdogs or greater.

Northwestern has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (75%)

Illinois vs Northwestern Point Spread

Illinois is favored by 6.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Northwestern, the underdog, is +100.

Illinois vs Northwestern Over/Under

The Illinois-Northwestern matchup on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Illinois vs Northwestern Moneyline

Northwestern is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while Illinois is a -260 favorite.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Illinois 30.2 47 24.2 64 54.0 11 Northwestern 23.4 102 21.0 35 46.1 11

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

