Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Illinois Fighting Illini are up against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Illinois vs Northwestern Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Illinois: (-260) | Northwestern: (+210)
- Spread: Illinois: -6.5 (-122) | Northwestern: +6.5 (100)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Illinois vs Northwestern Betting Trends
- Illinois' record against the spread is 7-4-0.
- Illinois' ATS record as 6.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-1.
- Illinois has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
- Northwestern's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-4-0.
- Northwestern has an ATS record of 4-1 as 6.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Northwestern has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.
Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Illini win (75%)
Illinois vs Northwestern Point Spread
Illinois is favored by 6.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Northwestern, the underdog, is +100.
Illinois vs Northwestern Over/Under
The Illinois-Northwestern matchup on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Illinois vs Northwestern Moneyline
Northwestern is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while Illinois is a -260 favorite.
Illinois vs. Northwestern Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Illinois
|30.2
|47
|24.2
|64
|54.0
|11
|Northwestern
|23.4
|102
|21.0
|35
|46.1
|11
Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Check out even more in-depth Illinois vs. Northwestern analysis on FanDuel Research.