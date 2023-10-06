Illinois vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

On Friday in college football, the Illinois Fighting Illini are playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Illinois vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Illinois: (-152) | Nebraska: (+126)

Illinois: (-152) | Nebraska: (+126) Spread: Illinois: -3 (-110) | Nebraska: +3 (-110)

Illinois: -3 (-110) | Nebraska: +3 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Illinois vs Nebraska Betting Trends

Illinois has no wins against the spread this year.

Illinois has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

Illinois has played five games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Nebraska has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 3-point underdog or greater, Nebraska has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

A pair of Nebraska five games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Illinois vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (68.2%)

Illinois vs Nebraska Point Spread

Nebraska is a 3-point underdog against Illinois. Nebraska is -110 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -110.

Illinois vs Nebraska Over/Under

A combined point total of 41.5 has been set for Illinois-Nebraska on October 6, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Illinois vs Nebraska Moneyline

Nebraska is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Illinois is a -152 favorite.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Illinois 21.6 107 30.6 100 49.7 4 5 Nebraska 18.8 119 23.8 63 45.1 4 5

Bet $5 on Fighting Illini vs. Cornhuskers and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Illinois vs. Nebraska analysis on FanDuel Research.