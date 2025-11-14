Illinois vs Colgate College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (1-2) on November 14, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Colgate Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Colgate Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (98.6%)

Illinois is a 28.5-point favorite over Colgate on Friday and the over/under is set at 163.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Illinois vs. Colgate: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

Colgate covered 13 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

As a 28.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Colgate was 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-0 ATS record Illinois put up as a 28.5-point favorite.

The Fighting Illini did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-7-0) last season than they did in road tilts (5-5-0).

The Raiders' winning percentage against the spread at home was .385 (5-8-0) last year. On the road, it was .438 (7-9-0).

Illinois vs. Colgate Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois was the ninth-best team in the country in points scored (83.6 per game) and 263rd in points allowed (74.8) last year.

Illinois was the best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (39.7) and ranked 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1) last season.

At 14.9 assists per game last year, Illinois was 83rd in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Illinois was 215th in the country in committing them (11.4 per game) last season. It was second-worst in forcing them (8.5 per game).

Colgate ranked 228th in the country last year with 72.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 193rd with 72.4 points allowed per game.

Last year Colgate grabbed 29.5 boards per game (318th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Last year Colgate ranked 135th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.1 per game.

Colgate ranked 143rd in the nation with 10.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 250th with 10.5 forced turnovers per contest.

