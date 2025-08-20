2025 Illinois Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini's schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign kicks off on Aug. 29 with a matchup against Western Illinois, an FCS opponent. Below, you can check out the rest of the Fighting Illini's college football schedule.

Illinois 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Western Illinois Aug. 29 - - - 2 @ Duke Sept. 6 - - - 3 Western Michigan Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Indiana Sept. 20 - - - 5 USC Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Purdue Oct. 4 - - - 7 Ohio State Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Illinois 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (73), Illinois has the 101st-ranked schedule in college football.

Illinois is facing the 59th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

The Fighting Illini have seven teams who made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Illinois has seven games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

Illinois Betting Insights (2024)

Illinois put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Fighting Illini games.

Illinois won all four of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

