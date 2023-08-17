2023 Illinois Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:02 AM

The currently unranked Illinois Fighting Illini are 2-4 on the season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Illinois 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Toledo September 2 W 30-28 Fighting Illini (-7.5) 45.5 2 @ Kansas September 8 L 34-23 Jayhawks (-3.5) 56.5 3 Penn State September 16 L 30-13 Nittany Lions (-13.5) 47.5 4 Florida Atlantic September 23 W 23-17 Fighting Illini (-16.5) 45.5 5 @ Purdue September 30 L 44-19 Boilermakers (-1.5) 53.5 6 Nebraska October 6 L 20-7 Fighting Illini (-3) 41.5 7 @ Maryland October 14 - Terrapins (-13.5) 50.5 View Full Table

Illinois Last Game

The Fighting Illini went head to head against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their last outing, falling 20-7. Against the Cornhuskers, Luke Altmyer led the Illini with 289 yards on 29-of-47 passing (61.7%) for one TD and one interception. On the ground, Kaden Feagin rushed for 15 yards on five carries (3.0 yards per carry), adding three receptions for 11 yards. In the receiving game, Pat Bryant had 76 yards on four catches (19.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Illinois Betting Insights

Illinois has gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

