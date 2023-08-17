FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Illinois Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 Illinois Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:02 AM

The currently unranked Illinois Fighting Illini are 2-4 on the season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Illinois 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1ToledoSeptember 2W 30-28Fighting Illini (-7.5)45.5
2@ KansasSeptember 8L 34-23Jayhawks (-3.5)56.5
3Penn StateSeptember 16L 30-13Nittany Lions (-13.5)47.5
4Florida AtlanticSeptember 23W 23-17Fighting Illini (-16.5)45.5
5@ PurdueSeptember 30L 44-19Boilermakers (-1.5)53.5
6NebraskaOctober 6L 20-7Fighting Illini (-3)41.5
7@ MarylandOctober 14-Terrapins (-13.5)50.5
View Full Table

Illinois Last Game

The Fighting Illini went head to head against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their last outing, falling 20-7. Against the Cornhuskers, Luke Altmyer led the Illini with 289 yards on 29-of-47 passing (61.7%) for one TD and one interception. On the ground, Kaden Feagin rushed for 15 yards on five carries (3.0 yards per carry), adding three receptions for 11 yards. In the receiving game, Pat Bryant had 76 yards on four catches (19.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Illinois Betting Insights

  • Illinois has gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • The Fighting Illini have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Check out more analysis about Illinois on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Illinois Fighting Illini on FanDuel today!