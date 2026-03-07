Idaho vs Sacramento State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 7 seed Idaho Vandals (17-14, 9-9 Big Sky) are squaring off against the No. 8 seed Sacramento State Hornets (10-20, 6-12 Big Sky) in the Big Sky tournament on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena, at 10 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Boise, Idaho

Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Idaho win (74.3%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Idaho-Sacramento State spread (Idaho -6.5) or over/under (158.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Idaho is 12-16-0 ATS this season.

Sacramento State has compiled a 12-15-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Idaho (3-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Sacramento State (5-10) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Vandals have done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-9-0) than they have at home (4-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hornets have a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-3-0 record) than away (.250, 4-12-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Idaho is 7-11-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big Sky action, Sacramento State is 8-10-0 this year.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Idaho has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (61.1%) in those games.

The Vandals have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -275 or better by bookmakers this year.

Sacramento State has won four of the 24 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Hornets have a record of 1-14 (6.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Idaho has a 73.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Head-to-Head Comparison

Idaho has a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. It is putting up 79 points per game to rank 102nd in college basketball and is giving up 73.8 per outing to rank 182nd in college basketball.

Jackson Rasmussen is 406th in college basketball with a team-leading 14 points per game.

Sacramento State has been outscored by 3.7 points per game (posting 78.8 points per game, 109th in college basketball, while giving up 82.5 per contest, 350th in college basketball) and has a -111 scoring differential.

Prophet Johnson's 18.5 points per game leads Sacramento State and ranks 72nd in the country.

The Vandals grab 33 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 29.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Brody Rowbury's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Vandals and rank 445th in college basketball play.

The Hornets lose the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. They collect 32.1 rebounds per game, 174th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 36.6.

Johnson leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball).

Idaho averages 102 points per 100 possessions on offense (84th in college basketball), and gives up 95.2 points per 100 possessions (178th in college basketball).

The Hornets score 96.2 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball), while conceding 100.7 points per 100 possessions (319th in college basketball).

