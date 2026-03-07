Idaho State vs Northern Arizona College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 9 seed Idaho State Bengals (12-19, 5-13 Big Sky) and the No. 10 seed Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky) play in the Big Sky tournament Saturday at Idaho Central Arena, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Idaho State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Idaho State vs. Northern Arizona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State win (65.7%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Idaho State-Northern Arizona spread (Idaho State -4.5) or total (141.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Idaho State vs. Northern Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Idaho State has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Northern Arizona has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Idaho State (3-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Northern Arizona (9-10) does as the underdog (47.4%).

The Bengals have done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-8-0) than they have at home (5-6-0).

Against the spread, the Lumberjacks have been better at home (7-6-0) than on the road (6-8-0).

Idaho State is 5-13-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Northern Arizona's Big Sky record against the spread is 8-10-0.

Idaho State vs. Northern Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Idaho State has been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bengals have a mark of 4-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -196 or better on the moneyline.

Northern Arizona has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-20).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, the Lumberjacks have a record of 2-16 (11.1%).

Idaho State has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Idaho State vs. Northern Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Idaho State scored 74.3 points per game and allowed 70.0 last season, ranking them 157th in college basketball offensively and 110th defensively.

Idaho State was 39th in the country in rebounds per game (34.9) and sixth-best in rebounds allowed (26.4) last year.

Idaho State was 203rd in the country in assists (13.3 per game) last season.

Idaho State committed 10.1 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.5 per game, ranking 79th and 153rd, respectively, in the nation.

Northern Arizona put up 75.9 points per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 71.6 points per contest (165th-ranked).

Northern Arizona averaged 33.8 boards per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.6 rebounds per contest (38th-ranked).

Northern Arizona ranked 99th in the nation with 14.6 dimes per game.

Northern Arizona averaged 9.7 turnovers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.3 turnovers per contest (274th-ranked).

