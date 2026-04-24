Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

NHL action on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: TBS

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-128) Senators (+106) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (52.9%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Senators are -235 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +186.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Senators game on April 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

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