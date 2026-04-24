NHL
Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
NHL action on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11)
- Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: TBS
Hurricanes vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-128)
|Senators (+106)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (52.9%)
Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Senators are -235 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +186.
Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Senators game on April 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +106 underdog despite being at home.