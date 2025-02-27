Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Thursday.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (33-21-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-27-5)

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-220) Sabres (+180) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.6%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -140.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Sabres on February 27 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Sabres moneyline has Carolina as a -220 favorite, while Buffalo is a +180 underdog on the road.

