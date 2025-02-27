FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (33-21-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-27-5)
  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-220)Sabres (+180)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.6%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -140.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Sabres on February 27 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Sabres moneyline has Carolina as a -220 favorite, while Buffalo is a +180 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup