NHL
Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Thursday.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (33-21-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-27-5)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-220)
|Sabres (+180)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.6%)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -140.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Sabres on February 27 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Sabres moneyline has Carolina as a -220 favorite, while Buffalo is a +180 underdog on the road.