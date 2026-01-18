Hurricanes vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Monday.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (30-15-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-16-5)

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-196) Sabres (+162) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -150.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Sabres game on Jan. 19 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -196 favorite at home.

