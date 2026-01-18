NHL
Hurricanes vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19
The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Monday.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (30-15-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-16-5)
- Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-196)
|Sabres (+162)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -150.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Sabres game on Jan. 19 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -196 favorite at home.