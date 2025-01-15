NHL
Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (26-15-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-22-5)
- Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-188)
|Sabres (+155)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.4%)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Hurricanes are +132 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -162.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Sabres on January 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -188 favorite on the road.