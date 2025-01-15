Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (26-15-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-22-5)

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-188) Sabres (+155) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.4%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Hurricanes are +132 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -162.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Sabres on January 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -188 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!