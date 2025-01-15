FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (26-15-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-22-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-188)Sabres (+155)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.4%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Hurricanes are +132 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -162.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Sabres on January 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -188 favorite on the road.

