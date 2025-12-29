Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in NHL action on Monday.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (23-11-3) vs. New York Rangers (19-17-4)

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-182) Rangers (+150) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (54%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +140.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Rangers, on Dec. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while New York is a +150 underdog on the road.

