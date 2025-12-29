NHL
Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in NHL action on Monday.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (23-11-3) vs. New York Rangers (19-17-4)
- Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-182)
|Rangers (+150)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (54%)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +140.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Rangers, on Dec. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while New York is a +150 underdog on the road.