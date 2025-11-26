NHL
Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-2) vs. New York Rangers (11-11-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-196)
|Rangers (+162)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.1%)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Rangers are -150 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +122.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Rangers matchup on Nov. 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while New York is a +162 underdog on the road.