Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-2) vs. New York Rangers (11-11-2)

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-196) Rangers (+162) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.1%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Rangers are -150 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +122.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Rangers matchup on Nov. 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while New York is a +162 underdog on the road.

