NHL
Hurricanes vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (24-11-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-12-9)
- Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Penguins (+108)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (56.8%)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Hurricanes are +180 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -225.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Penguins matchup on Dec. 30, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog despite being at home.