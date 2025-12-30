Hurricanes vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (24-11-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-12-9)

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-130) Penguins (+108) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (56.8%)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Hurricanes are +180 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -225.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Penguins matchup on Dec. 30, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!