Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

NHL action on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-27-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (49-26-4)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-192) Maple Leafs (+155) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (59%)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -168.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Maple Leafs, on April 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +155 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!