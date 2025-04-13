NHL
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
NHL action on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-27-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (49-26-4)
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-192)
|Maple Leafs (+155)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (59%)
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -168.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Maple Leafs, on April 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +155 underdog on the road.