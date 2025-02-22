Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (33-19-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (33-20-2)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-120) Maple Leafs (+100) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.4%)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -265 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +210.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Maple Leafs game on February 22, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs reveal Carolina as the favorite (-120) and Toronto as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!