Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (4-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-3-1)

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-152) Kraken (+126) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)

Hurricanes vs Kraken Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Hurricanes are +160 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -194.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Kraken game on October 26 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Kraken, Carolina is the favorite at -152, and Seattle is +126 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!