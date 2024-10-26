Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (4-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-3-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-152)
|Kraken (+126)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)
Hurricanes vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Hurricanes are +160 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -194.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Kraken game on October 26 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Kraken, Carolina is the favorite at -152, and Seattle is +126 playing at home.