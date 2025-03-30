Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (44-24-4) vs. New York Islanders (32-30-10)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-310) Islanders (+245) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.8%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are -122 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being +100.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Islanders matchup on March 30 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is a +245 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -310 favorite at home.

