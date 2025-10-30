FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the New York Islanders.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (6-3) vs. New York Islanders (4-4-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-230)Islanders (+188)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.1%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -130 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +108.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on Oct. 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Islanders, Carolina is the favorite at -230, and New York is +188 playing on the road.

