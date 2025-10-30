Hurricanes vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the New York Islanders.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (6-3) vs. New York Islanders (4-4-1)

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-230) Islanders (+188) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.1%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -130 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +108.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on Oct. 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Islanders, Carolina is the favorite at -230, and New York is +188 playing on the road.

