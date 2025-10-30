NHL
Hurricanes vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the New York Islanders.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (6-3) vs. New York Islanders (4-4-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-230)
|Islanders (+188)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.1%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -130 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +108.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on Oct. 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Islanders, Carolina is the favorite at -230, and New York is +188 playing on the road.