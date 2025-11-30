NHL
Hurricanes vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Flames Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (15-7-2) vs. Calgary Flames (9-14-3)
- Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-255)
|Flames (+205)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.2%)
Hurricanes vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Flames are -115 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -105.
Hurricanes vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Flames on Nov. 30, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.
Hurricanes vs Flames Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Flames reveal Carolina as the favorite (-255) and Calgary as the underdog (+205) on the road.