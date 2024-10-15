Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (0-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-144) Devils (+120) - Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.4%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -210 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +172.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes vs Devils October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

New Jersey is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -144 favorite at home.

