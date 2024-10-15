Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (0-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds and betting lines are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-144)
|Devils (+120)
|-
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.4%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -210 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +172.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes vs Devils October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -144 favorite at home.