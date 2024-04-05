Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Friday.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-22-7) vs. Washington Capitals (36-29-10)
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Hurricanes (-275)
|Capitals (+220)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (79.1%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Spread
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Hurricanes are -110 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -110.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Capitals game on April 5, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Hurricanes, Washington is the underdog at +220, and Carolina is -275 playing at home.