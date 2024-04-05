Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Friday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-22-7) vs. Washington Capitals (36-29-10)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-275) Capitals (+220) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (79.1%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Spread

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Hurricanes are -110 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -110.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Capitals game on April 5, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline