NHL

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (45-24-4) vs. Washington Capitals (48-17-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-166)Capitals (+138)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (50.7%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Hurricanes are +154 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -192.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Capitals, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Capitals moneyline has Carolina as a -166 favorite, while Washington is a +138 underdog on the road.

