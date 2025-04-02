Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (45-24-4) vs. Washington Capitals (48-17-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-166) Capitals (+138) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (50.7%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Hurricanes are +154 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -192.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Capitals, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Capitals moneyline has Carolina as a -166 favorite, while Washington is a +138 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!