Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (45-24-4) vs. Washington Capitals (48-17-9)
- Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-166)
|Capitals (+138)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Capitals win (50.7%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Hurricanes are +154 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -192.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Capitals, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Capitals moneyline has Carolina as a -166 favorite, while Washington is a +138 underdog on the road.