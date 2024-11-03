Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Washington Capitals.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (7-2) vs. Washington Capitals (8-2)

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-225) Capitals (+184) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Hurricanes are +116 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -142.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Capitals game on November 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -225 favorite at home.

