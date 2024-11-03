menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (7-2) vs. Washington Capitals (8-2)
  • Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-225)Capitals (+184)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Hurricanes are +116 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -142.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Capitals game on November 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -225 favorite at home.

