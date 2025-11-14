Hurricanes vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (11-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-9-1)

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-265) Canucks (+215) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (62%)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canucks are -114 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -106.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Canucks on Nov. 14 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -265 favorite at home.

