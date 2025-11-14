NHL
Hurricanes vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (11-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-9-1)
- Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-265)
|Canucks (+215)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (62%)
Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canucks are -114 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -106.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Canucks on Nov. 14 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -265 favorite at home.