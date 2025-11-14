FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (11-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-9-1)
  • Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-265)Canucks (+215)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (62%)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canucks are -114 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -106.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Canucks on Nov. 14 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -265 favorite at home.

