Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (24-12-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-12-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-178)
|Canadiens (+146)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.9%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -164.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Canadiens on Jan. 1, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Carolina is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +146 underdog on the road.