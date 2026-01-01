Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (24-12-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-12-6)

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-178) Canadiens (+146) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.9%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -164.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Canadiens on Jan. 1, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Carolina is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +146 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!