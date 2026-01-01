FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

Data Skrive

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (24-12-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-12-6)
  • Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-178)Canadiens (+146)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.9%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -164.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Canadiens on Jan. 1, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +146 underdog on the road.

