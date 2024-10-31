Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31

In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Boston Bruins.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2) vs. Boston Bruins (4-5-1)

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-170) Bruins (+140) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.8%)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Bruins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +146.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Bruins matchup on October 31 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Hurricanes, Boston is the underdog at +140, and Carolina is -170 playing at home.

