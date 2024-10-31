Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31
In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Boston Bruins.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (6-2) vs. Boston Bruins (4-5-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-170)
|Bruins (+140)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.8%)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Bruins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +146.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Bruins matchup on October 31 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Hurricanes, Boston is the underdog at +140, and Carolina is -170 playing at home.