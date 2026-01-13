FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Hurricanes vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Data Skrive

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the St. Louis Blues is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (28-14-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-21-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-162)Blues (+134)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.5%)

Hurricanes vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Hurricanes are +142 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -176.

Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blues on Jan. 13, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Blues reveal Carolina as the favorite (-162) and St. Louis as the underdog (+134) despite being the home team.

