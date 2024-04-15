menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-43-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Hurricanes (-152)Blue Jackets (+126)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.6%)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Spread

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes are +168 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -205.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Blue Jackets game on April 16, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -152, and Columbus is +126 playing at home.

