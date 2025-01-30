FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (31-16-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-29-5)
  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-429)Blackhawks (+330)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (74.7%)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +128 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -158.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blackhawks on January 30, with the over at -144 and the under at +118.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -429 favorite at home.

