Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

On Thursday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (31-16-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-29-5)

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-429) Blackhawks (+330) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (74.7%)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +128 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -158.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blackhawks on January 30, with the over at -144 and the under at +118.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -429 favorite at home.

