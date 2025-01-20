NHL
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20
In NHL action on Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (27-16-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-28-3)
- Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-310)
|Blackhawks (+245)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.3%)
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -108 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -112.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Blackhawks game on January 20 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Carolina is a -310 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +245 underdog at home.