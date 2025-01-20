Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

In NHL action on Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (27-16-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-28-3)

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-310) Blackhawks (+245) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.3%)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -108 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -112.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Blackhawks game on January 20 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Carolina is a -310 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +245 underdog at home.

