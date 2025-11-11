Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry will take on the eighth-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (190.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thinking about Henry for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Hunter Henry Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Game Date: November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.33

47.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry has produced 61.7 fantasy points in 2025 (6.2 per game), which ranks him 10th at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 138 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Henry has put up 12.7 fantasy points (4.2 per game), as he's caught six passes on 11 targets for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Henry has compiled 127 receiving yards and one score on 13 catches (19 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 18.7 points (3.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Henry's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, when he piled up 21.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Hunter Henry let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, when he managed only 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed a TD reception by 15 players this season.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Jets this season.

