Howard vs South Carolina State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Howard Bison (21-10, 11-3 MEAC) will meet the No. 5 seed South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-21, 7-7 MEAC) in the MEAC tournament Friday at Norfolk Scope Arena, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Howard vs. South Carolina State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Howard vs. South Carolina State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Howard win (92.9%)

Howard is a 14.5-point favorite against South Carolina State on Friday and the total is set at 145.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the outing.

Howard vs. South Carolina State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Howard has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

South Carolina State has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 14.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Howard is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record South Carolina State puts up as a 14.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Bison have a better record against the spread (8-3-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (9-4-0).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have performed better at home (5-4-0) than away (7-12-0).

Howard's record against the spread in conference action is 11-3-0.

South Carolina State is 8-7-0 against the spread in MEAC action this year.

Howard vs. South Carolina State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Howard has won in 13, or 72.2%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bison have a mark of 4-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -1299 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina State has put together a 5-16 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.8% of those games).

The Bulldogs have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +760 or longer in six chances.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Howard has a 92.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Howard vs. South Carolina State Head-to-Head Comparison

Howard is outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +296 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.7 points per game (133rd in college basketball) and allows 68.1 per contest (41st in college basketball).

Bryce Harris' team-leading 17.5 points per game ranks 126th in the nation.

South Carolina State puts up 67.3 points per game (341st in college basketball) while giving up 78.8 per contest (310th in college basketball). It has a -358 scoring differential and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

Jayden Johnson paces South Carolina State, scoring 13.5 points per game (480th in college basketball).

The Bison come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. They are recording 32.5 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.2 per contest.

Harris' 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Bison and rank 197th in college basketball action.

The Bulldogs rank 337th in the nation at 28.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 fewer than the 32.0 their opponents average.

Cameron Clark averages 5.0 rebounds per game (607th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Howard's 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 172nd in college basketball, and the 86.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 15th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs rank 358th in college basketball averaging 85.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 313th, allowing 100.3 points per 100 possessions.

