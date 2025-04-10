How to Watch the 2025 Masters Today: First Round Schedule and Channels 4/10/25

One of the most highly anticipated events in golf starts today at Augusta National Golf Club: the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Some of the most talented golfers in the world are set to tee off, and we have all the ways that you can tune into the action.

Here's how to watch the first round of the 2025 Masters, including television channels and streaming options.

How to Watch 2025 Masters First Round

Date: Thursday, April 10

Thursday, April 10 TV Channe l: ESPN: 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

l: ESPN: 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Radio : SiriusXM: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

: SiriusXM: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Streaming : Masters.com/Masters App Honorary Starters: 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hole 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hole 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

: Masters.com/Masters App

