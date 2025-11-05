Houston vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Friday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Houston Cougars and the UCF Knights.

Houston vs UCF Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Houston: (-120) | UCF: (+102)

Houston: (-120) | UCF: (+102) Spread: Houston: -1.5 (-110) | UCF: +1.5 (-110)

Houston: -1.5 (-110) | UCF: +1.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Houston vs UCF Betting Trends

Houston has beaten the spread six times in nine games.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Houston is 4-2 against the spread.

Out of nine Houston games so far this season, six have hit the over.

UCF's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.

UCF has one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

UCF has played eight games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Houston vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knights win (50.2%)

Houston vs UCF Point Spread

UCF is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-110 odds), and Houston, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Houston vs UCF Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Houston-UCF on Nov. 7, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Houston vs UCF Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Houston vs. UCF reveal Houston as the favorite (-120) and UCF as the underdog (+102).

Houston vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Houston 29.4 52 21.6 51 47.4 9 UCF 27.3 84 18.8 19 51.9 8

Houston vs. UCF Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

