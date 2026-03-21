Houston vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 2 seed Houston Cougars (29-6) try to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 10 seed Texas A&M Aggies (22-11) on Saturday at Paycom Center, tipping off at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Game time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Houston vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (76.9%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Saturday's Houston-Texas A&M spread (Houston -10.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

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Houston vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 17-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas A&M has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

In home games, the Cougars have a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Aggies have a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than on the road (.636, 7-4-0).

Houston vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 29 games this season and has come away with the win 25 times (86.2%) in those contests.

The Cougars have not lost in 16 games this year when favored by -581 or better on the moneyline.

Texas A&M has won 50% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-5).

The Aggies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +420 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 85.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +517 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. It is putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball and is giving up 62.4 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Kingston Flemings is 188th in the country with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

Texas A&M outscores opponents by 8.3 points per game (posting 87.0 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and conceding 78.7 per outing, 310th in college basketball) and has a +274 scoring differential.

Texas A&M's leading scorer, Rashaun Agee, ranks 310th in college basketball, scoring 14.9 points per game.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. They are grabbing 33.1 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.2 per outing.

Chris Cenac Jr. is 92nd in college basketball play with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Aggies accumulate rank 82nd in the country. Their opponents grab 34.8.

Agee's 8.9 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 38th in the nation.

Houston averages 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (57th in college basketball), and gives up 83.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

The Aggies' 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 45th in college basketball, and the 94.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 139th in college basketball.

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