Gonzaga vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 11 seed Texas Longhorns (20-14) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-3) on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Gonzaga vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (71.4%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Gonzaga-Texas spread (Gonzaga -6.5) or total (147.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

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Gonzaga vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has put together an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Texas is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 16-13 ATS record Gonzaga puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than they have at home (7-7-0).

This season, the Longhorns are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Gonzaga vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with 26 wins in the 29 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 24-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -250 or better on the moneyline.

Texas has gone 7-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +202 or longer, the Longhorns have a 1-7 record (winning only 12.5% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gonzaga has a 71.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga has a +640 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.9 points per game. It is putting up 84.8 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and is giving up 65.9 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

Graham Ike's 19.7 points per game lead Gonzaga and are 40th in the country.

Texas puts up 83.2 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per contest (244th in college basketball). It has a +233 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Dailyn Swain's 17.6 points per game paces Texas and ranks 119th in the nation.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. They record 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.6 per contest.

Ike's 8.2 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 71st in college basketball action.

The Longhorns win the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. They collect 34.9 rebounds per game, 44th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.8.

Swain leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball).

Gonzaga ranks 23rd in college basketball with 106.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 82.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Longhorns average 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and give up 97.8 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball).

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