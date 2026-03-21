Arkansas vs High Point College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 12 seed High Point Panthers (31-4) head into their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8) on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. High Point Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Arkansas vs. High Point Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (65.9%)

Before making an informed wager on Arkansas-High Point contest (in which Arkansas is an 11.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 169.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

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Arkansas vs. High Point: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has compiled a 23-12-0 record against the spread this season.

High Point has covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have played better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 17 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Panthers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (8-7-0). On the road, it is .444 (4-5-0).

Arkansas vs. High Point: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has come away with 21 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Razorbacks have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -781 or better.

High Point has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Panthers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +520 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 88.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arkansas vs. High Point Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas outscores opponents by 10.1 points per game (scoring 90.1 per game to rank second in college basketball while giving up 80.0 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball) and has a +354 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas' leading scorer, Darius Acuff Jr., is sixth in the country putting up 23.0 points per game.

High Point has a +671 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.2 points per game. It is putting up 89.8 points per game, third in college basketball, and is giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 87th in college basketball.

High Point's leading scorer, Terry Anderson, ranks 222nd in the nation, putting up 16.0 points per game.

The Razorbacks win the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. They are recording 32.7 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5 per contest.

Trevon Brazile tops the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball play).

The Panthers win the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. They are collecting 33.0 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.5.

Cam'Ron Fletcher leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball).

Arkansas ranks seventh in college basketball with 109.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 222nd in college basketball defensively with 96.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Panthers record 110.6 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball), while giving up 87.0 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball).

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