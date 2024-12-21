Houston vs Texas A&M-CC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Houston Cougars (7-3) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-5) on December 21, 2024 at Fertitta Center.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (93.6%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Houston-Texas A&M-CC spread (Houston -30.5) or over/under (134.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas A&M-CC has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 12 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered two times in 10 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Islanders have had better results away (2-1-0) than at home (3-2-0).

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in six of the nine contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cougars have been listed as a favorite of -50000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Texas A&M-CC has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Islanders have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 99.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.4 points per game. It is putting up 77.1 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball and is allowing 55.7 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

LJ Cryer's team-leading 14.6 points per game ranks 285th in college basketball.

Texas A&M-CC outscores opponents by 15.2 points per game (posting 83 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and allowing 67.8 per outing, 100th in college basketball) and has a +183 scoring differential.

Garry Clark's team-leading 14.4 points per game rank him 312th in college basketball.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. They record 35 rebounds per game, which ranks 88th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.4 per contest.

J'wan Roberts is 195th in college basketball play with 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Islanders win the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are collecting 33.6 rebounds per game (153rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.

Clark's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Islanders and rank 365th in college basketball.

Houston ranks 65th in college basketball by averaging 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is second in college basketball, allowing 74.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Islanders rank 73rd in college basketball with 102.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 42nd defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

