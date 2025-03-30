Houston vs Tennessee Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (30-7) will take the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Houston vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Game time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium

Houston vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (54.2%)

Houston is a 2.5-point favorite over Tennessee on Sunday and the total has been set at 123.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the game.

Houston vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 20-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tennessee has compiled a 20-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (54.3%).

The Cougars have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 17 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

The Volunteers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Houston vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 35 games this season and has come away with the win 31 times (88.6%) in those contests.

The Cougars have a mark of 29-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -164 or better on the moneyline.

Tennessee has won three of the six games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Volunteers have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 62.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston averages 74.2 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per contest (first in college basketball). It has a +580 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Houston's leading scorer, LJ Cryer, ranks 241st in the country averaging 15.3 points per game.

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game, with a +435 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.7 points per game (148th in college basketball) and allows 62.9 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier's 18 points per game leads Tennessee and ranks 73rd in the country.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. They collect 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 125th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.4 per contest.

J'wan Roberts paces the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball play).

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. They record 33.2 rebounds per game, 104th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.1.

Igor Milicic Jr. tops the Volunteers with 6.7 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 39th in college basketball by averaging 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is second in college basketball, allowing 80.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Volunteers rank 51st in college basketball with 101.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

